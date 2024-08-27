'The Union' Locks In Strong Second Week -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for August 19-25

Netflix spy-thriller The Union generated a solid 40 million views and 73.8 million viewing hours in its second week on Netflix, ranking as the No. 1 title on the platform for the week of August 19-25.

The Mark Wahlberg-Halle Berry paint-by-numbers action film grew its audience over week 1. Collectively, the movie has garnered 73.7 million views since premiering on August 16.

Also Read: Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry's 'Union' Draws A Crowd -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for August 12-18

On the TV side, Mexican-produced Spanish-language drama series The Accident pulled in Netflix's best engagement metrics for the week, generating 76.7 million viewing hours and a more modest 10.4 million views.

Not as strong was season 4 of English language series Emily in Paris, which drew 42.1 million viewing hours and 14.9 million views in its second week on Netflix.

That’s a 25% decrease in viewership from almost 20 million views the week prior, although it’s important to note that only the first five episodes of the season are currently available to stream.

Part two of Emily in Paris: Season 4 is scheduled to release on September 12.

American Murder: Laci Peterson secured the No. 2 spot among English-language series, generating 28.2 million viewing hours and 10.6 million views.

