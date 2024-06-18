Second Stanza of 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Delivers Plus-Sized Viewership -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for June 10-16

The second half of the third season of Bridgerton delivered a big audience performance for Netflix, generating 223.3 million streaming hours and 28 million views during the week of June 10-16.

That’s the second-highest engagement hours total for any Netflix title so far this year, trailing only British limited series Fool Me Once, which premiered on January 1 to an impressive 238.2 million viewing hours.

Season 3 of Shonda Rhimes' inclusive period drama, which focuses on the exposure of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) as poison-penned gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, debuted back on May 16, generating a first-week audience of 165.1 million engagement hours and 45.1 million views.

That latter "views" total -- which is calculated based on total viewing hours divided by runtime -- was the largest for any Netflix series in 2024.

Catch-up viewing for Bridgerton remained high, with both the first and second seasons once again ranking in the top 10 of English-language series. (Here's Netflix's weekly global ranker.)

Meanwhile, among foreign-language TV shows, Netflix continues to have success with Korean youth dramas, with limited series Hierarchy more than doubling its engagement to 48 million viewing hours, and attracting 6.3 million views, in its second week on the platform.

On the film side, Richard Linklater’s Hit Man maintained its No. 1 spot in Netflix’s English-language movie rankings, with 26.5 million viewing hours and 13.7 million views. That’s an increase of about 3 million views from its debut week.

Among foreign titles, shark-based action movie Under Paris drew 49.8 million engagement hours and 28.7 million views in its second week on Netflix.

