Richard Linklater's 'Hit Man' Debut Misses Target -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for June 3-9

Hit Man, Richard Linklater’s well-reviewed rom-com starring currently hot leading man Glen Powell, only drew 20.8 million streaming hours and 10.8 million views in its first three days on Netflix.

The movie debuted in select U.S. theaters at the end of May before dropping on Netflix June 7. It landed the No. 1 spot among Netflix’s latest English-language film rankings, covering the week of Jun 3-9.

The film is on par with the Netflix performance of Powell’s last rom-com, Columbia Pictures title Anyone But You, which debuted theatrically in December and premiered on Netflix in April to 18.3 million viewing hours and 10.6 million views.

And considering its 97% critics score on film review website Rotten Tomatoes, Hit Man may grow its audience in its next full week.

That’s what happened for Benedict Cumberbatch-led limited series Eric, which climbed to the No. 1 spot among Netflix’s English-language TV series with 54.3 million viewing hours and 10.1 million views.

The psychological thriller, which debuted three days into the May 27 - June 2 ranking window, garnered just 6.8 million views the week prior.

Less impressive on the TV series side was the third season of post-apocalyptic fantasy-drama Sweet Tooth, which debuted last week at the No. 5 spot, generating just 34.3 million viewing hours and 5.4 million views.

That was slightly lower than the second season of Sweet Tooth, which generated 48.3 million viewing hours when it debuted in April 2023.

Internationally, Netflix had a much stronger week.

French shark thriller Under Paris scored the No. 1 spot among the streamer’s international film rankings (and overall), with 70.9 million viewing hours and 40.9 million views.

The film, directed by Xavier Gens, follows a grieving scientist as she battles a giant shark that appears in the Seine, and some fans say the film takes inspiration from predecessor films like Jaws.

Netflix’s Spanish drama series Raising Voices also performed well last week, its second on the platform, landing the No. 1 spot among Netflix’s non-English series with 65.1 million viewing hours and 10.8 million views.

Based on the novel Ni Una Más by Miguel Sáez Carral, Raising Voices follows 17-year-old Alma (Nicole Wallace) as she navigates the aftermath of reporting sexual assault.

Last week also saw Netflix’s psychological thriller Baby Reindeer earn a spot among Netflix’s most popular TV series of all time, edging out previous No. 10 entry The Witcher.

In total, Baby Reindeer has generated 335.2 million engagement hours and 84.5 million views in its time on the streamer.

