Benedict Cumberbatch's Sad Puppeteer-Based Drama Series 'Eric' Loses Its Strings -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for May 27 - June 2

Amid a week of largely low audience performances for Netflix movies and TV shows, new limited series Eric stood out as perhaps most disappointing.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as a puppeteer looking for his missing son, and created by Abi Morgan, who also created Emmy-winning BBC series The Hour, the six-part Eric drew just 36.5 million viewing hours and 6.8 million views in its first four days on Netflix.

Eric finished No. 3 among English-language TV shows on Netflix for the week of May 27 - June 2, according to Netflix's weekly global rankings.

Finishing No. 1 among all Netflix movies and shows was Jennifer Lopez action film Atlas, with the sci-fi thriller growing its audience slightly in its second week to 63.1 million viewing hours and 36.1 million views.

At the top of the TV rankings was the first half of the third season of the regency-era drama, Bridgerton, which generated 42.4 million viewing hours and 11.6 million views in its third week on Netflix.

The final four episodes of Bridgerton: S3 are set to drop on June 13.

Nonetheless, the new season of Bridgerton is poised to sneak its way onto Netflix’s list of most popular series of all time, as its cumulative 82 million views since launch rival the No. 10 entry, The Witcher’s 83 million.

Catch-up viewing for the first two seasons of Bridgerton, as well as creator Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte remained strong.

Meanwhile, new three-part documentary Dancing for the Devil: The 7M Tiktok Cult, landed at the No. 2 spot among Netflix’s English-language series rankings with 23.5 million viewing hours, or 8.8 million views.

The series, which focuses on TikTok influencers signed to 7M Films, shocked viewers with allegations of a “cult-like atmosphere” and claims the founders of the group had a “sinister agenda.”

And comedian Shane Gillis’ Tires remained on the charts, falling to the No. 8 spot among Netflix’s English films with 7 million viewing hours, or 3.1 million views. Netflix has already ordered a second season of that show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)