Sofia Vergara Joins ‘America’s Got Talent’ as Judge

Sofia Vergara will be a judge on NBC’s America’s Got Talent this summer, and Heidi Klum returns to the judges’ table. The two join Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel as judges, and Terry Crews returns as host.

Cowell created America’s Got Talent and is an executive producer as well.

Vergara stars in Modern Family as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett. A native of Colombia, her films include Hot Pursuit and Wild Card.

“Sofia’s infectious energy and sharp wit will blend perfectly with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie, and Terry. As both a respected actress and successful entrepreneur, she embodies the American dream that is synonymous with AGT’s transformative stage,” said Meredith Ahr, president, alternative & reality group, NBC Entertainment.

Klum is a judge on the mid-season spinoff America’s Got Talent: The Champions. She was an AGT judge on seasons eight through 13, departing in 2018.

Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were judges last summer.

“As we head into our milestone 15th season, we are excited to welcome Sofia to the AGT family,” said Trish Kinane, president of entertainment programming, Fremantle. “We are also delighted at the return of the amazing Heidi Klum and look forward to a lot of fun as these dynamic, accomplished women join Simon, Howie and host Terry Crews to inspire contestants in a fun-filled and unpredictable series.”

Last summer, America’s Got Talent averaged a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 11.9 million viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens.

Fremantle and Syco Entertainment produce the show. Besides Cowell, the exec producers are Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” Vergara said. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”