GroupM Names Richard Hartell CEO of EssenceMediacom U.S.

WPP’s GroupM media investment unit named Richard Hartell CEO of its EssenceMediacom U.S. agency, effective immediately.

Hartell most recently had been Global CEO of Media Future Group, the GroupM unit dedicated to the Google account. He will continue as WPPs’s global client lead for Google.

“Richard is a bright, capable and proven leader at GroupM,” said Sharb Farjami, CEO of GroupM North America.

“He successfully led one of our most significant client relationships and has an unbeaten track record for driving success for the world’s leading brands over the years,” Farjami said.”His strategic skillset, industry expertise, and deep existing relationships with our clients make him a natural fit to lead EssenceMediacom U.S. into the future. We’re excited for Richard to continue his success at the agency, delivering the best of what GroupM has to offer.”

Hartell joined Essence in 2021 as global chief client officer for the Google account.

“Richard’s track record with Media Futures Group makes him a great fit to lead EssenceMediacom in the U.S.,” said Nick Lawson, Global CEO of EssenceMediacom. “His dedication to the transformation and growth of our clients and our talent is unmatched. Richard’s tenacity and humanity is a winning combination.”

Hartell will remain on the Global EssenceMediacom leadership team and join the GroupM North America leadership team, reporting the Sharb Farjami, CEO of GroupM North America.

Before EssenceMediacom, Hartell spent nearly 20 years at Publicis Media, where he held the positions of Global Chief Strategy Officer and President of Strategy & Transformation. He also held various leadership positions at Starcom and Spark Foundry.

“Leading media for Google, at such a progressive agency as EssenceMediacom, has been

the highlight of my career,” said Hartell. “I couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey as we shape the next era of media within one of the world’s largest media agencies. This agency is home to the best talent in the business and we’re well-positioned to lead the way on how modern marketing through media, data and technology can make advertising work better for everyone.”