Samsung Ads Campaign for Southern California Toyota Wins Overall Advanced Advertising Innovation Award

A campaign for Southern California Toyota Dealers was named best overall.

A data-driven campaign created by Samsung Ads and Davis Eten Advertising for the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association won the best overall trophy at the Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards.

The awards, for campaigns that take advantage of data and technology to produce outstanding results, will be presented at the Advanced Advertising Summit in New York on September 9, part of the NYC TV Week slate of events sponsored by Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV.

In addition to Best Overall Campaign, Advanced Advertising Innovation Awards were given for the Best Use of Data, Best Definition of a Target Audience, Best Use of Multiple Platforms and Best Use of Branded Content.

Here are the winners and a description of the excellent campaigns.

TelevisaUnivision and Indeed

The Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Data goes to TelevisaUnivision, which worked with media agency EssenceMediacom on a company for job site Indeed.

The campaign used the TelevisaUnivision Clean Room (powered by Snowflake) to find Spanish-language audiences and provide precise incremental lift measurement for new job seeker account creation without exposing personally identifiable information.

Indeed targeted two groups: job seekers in the adult 18-49 demographic and small and medium-sized businesses, with existing Indeed customers filtered out.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The user population for both audiences exceeded 10 million households once matching was complete, providing a sizable audience pool to determine campaign impact.

(Image credit: Future)

By creating test and control groups, Indeed ensured reliable incrementality measurement and a clear determination of the campaign’s causal effect on conversions, directly linked to ad exposure.

To measure Indeed’s audiences in collaboration with TelevisaUnivision Household Graph, Indeed customer email addresses were safely and securely matched within TelevisaUnivision Clean Room to verify ad exposure.

The campaign both achieved its objectives and set a new standard for reaching and engaging multicultural audiences — driving an incremental lift of 8% in job-seeker accounts and 33% in small- and midsized business accounts.

Due to the campaign’s success, Indeed has committed to running an additional SMB campaign with TelevisaUnivision, with conversations ongoing to extend the arrangement.

LG Ad Solutions and Wells Fargo

A campaign for Wells Fargo created by OMD and LG Ad Solutions won the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Definition of a Target Audience.

Wells Fargo was looking to promote its credit cards and turned to LG Ad Solutions to provide unduplicated reach at optimal frequency and maximize return on advertising spending.

A highlight of the campaign was Wells Fargo becoming the first bank to advertise on the LG TV Home Screen.

For financial services brands seeking to captivate a highly relevant audience of credit card users in a competitive landscape, precise targeting and personalized advertising experiences that seamlessly integrate into the viewing experience are key. Wells Fargo targeted different audience groups for separate credit card products.

The Autograph No-Fee Credit Card campaign focused on capturing affluent consumers with a propensity for credit card usage. The Active Cash Credit Card campaign focused on engaging credit-savvy consumers who meet a specific spending threshold, encompassing both credit card revolvers and transactors in hopes of driving ad recall and brand perception.

To complement its in-market linear buy, Wells Fargo tapped into LG Ad Solutions’ Smart TV audience, leveraging its LG CTV Content Network across LG Channels O&O and premium partner inventory to extend reach and maintain frequency. Innovative ad formats, such as LG Home Screen Native Ads featuring QR codes, Carousel Ads with benefit information and limited-time offers, and LG Native Home Screen Roadblocks were employed.

The campaigns had impressive results.

The Active Cash Credit Card campaign achieved a 17.2% incremental unique household reach rate with CTV over linear TV, maintaining a monthly average frequency of 5.65 times and a 3.1 percentage-point increase in aided awareness.

The Autograph No-Fee Credit Card campaign reached 4.9 million unique households and achieved a 3.4 percentage-point increase in aided awareness, as well as a 2.8 percentage-point increase in brand favorability, measured in partnership with Dynata.

Spectrum Reach and the N.C. 911 Board

A campaign submitted by Spectrum Reach for the North Carolina 911 Board won the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for best use of multiple platforms.

The board faced a shortage of qualified 911 operators and worked with Spectrum Reach to develop a statewide multiplatform advertising strategy aimed at recruiting qualified candidates for open positions.

Spectrum Reach helped the client define qualified and interested 911 operator candidates based on profile information from Zippia Careers and Scarborough USA+. Prospects were identified as 25-to-49-year-old woman with a household income between $20,000 and $75,000 with a high-school diploma or some college education. That unique target was processed through Audience App, a Spectrum Reach Proprietary AI-based targeting tool to recommend the networks that would specifically appeal to this multi-layered target.

(Image credit: Spectrum Reach)

Spectrum Reach’s campaign made use of TV, streaming online video, display, search and social media to drive awareness of job opportunities and convince qualified applicants to apply.

TV, streaming TV and social media built awareness. Display and online video influenced prospects who researched the career opportunity. Finally, search reached consumers when they were ready to commit by driving customers to the 911 website.

This multiplatform campaign was highly successful, generating a 32% increase in overall site traffic and a 45% jump in time spent on the site. There were 32% new users and 20 times more visits to the 911 Telecommunicator careers page, which rose to 37,000 from just 1,800 the prior year.

In recognition of the campaign's innovative strategies and significant impact in 911 operator recruitment, North Carolina 911 was invited to present at the National Conference of all the 911 Centers across the United States, where they shared experiences, insights, and best practices with counterparts from every state.

“What’s important to the North Carolina 911 Board is that our multiscreen media campaign drives outcomes,” said L.V. Pokey Harris, executive director, North Carolina 911 Board. “The campaign exceeded expectations on every KPI.”

EssenceMediacom and Ally

The Side Hustlers Season 1 campaign created by EssenceMediacom for Ally took the Advanced Advertising Innovation Award for Best Use of Branded Content.

Side Hustlers is a long-form original series created for Ally and EssenceMediacom in collaboration with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Roku to build brand trust and interest in account signups. Side Hustlers was the No.1 title on The Roku Channel during its opening weekend for both reach and engagement.

The show also received high marks for its presentation of women and the way it showcased how companies can integrate social impact and financial education into their marketing strategies, promoting inclusivity and empowerment.

(Image credit: Essencemediacom)

Premiering in March 2024, the competition series focused on women entrepreneurs and addresses the financial challenges they face when starting businesses. The show was hosted by Emma Grede and Ashley Graham and featured Ally’s Jack Howard, who provided financial coaching to the contestants.

The goal was to increase favorability and consideration of Ally services. The show’s strong viewership generated increases in brand metrics including awareness, favorability and intent that topped Ally’s campaign norms.

Brand trust saw a 105% lift, recommendations rose 116%, and likelihood to open an Ally account jumped 89%.

“Consumers are really smart. It’s not just about integrating your brand, because they’ll see right through it,” said Bridget Sponsky, executive director of brand and sponsorship marketing at Ally. “Delivering that added value, from an authenticity perspective, is absolutely critical.”

“We saw that people wanted to learn more about Ally because of the show, with searches for Ally spiking the highest they’d been in the previous twelve months in the first week after the show’s premiere,” Sponsky said.

Samsung Ads and Southern California Toyota Dealers

Samsung Ads’ campaign for Southern California Toyota used data-driven strategies to optimize audience targeting, enhance viewer engagement and maximize return on investment.

The campaign, designed to build awareness for Toyota’s new line of vehicles, including electric vehicles, aimed to build incremental reach and high video completion rates by integrating linear TV and digital media.

Target audiences included first-time car buyers, lapsed customers and current customers in the Southern California DMA.

The campaign used Samsung Ads ACR technology and leveraged insights into viewer preferences and viewing habits to deliver relevant creative. It also made use of Samsung’s Smart TV home screen, which features the first ad unit viewers see when they turn on their set.

The campaign delivered 108% of its target goal, delivering 42.1 million impressions and a CTV video completion rate of 95.8%--which was 0.8% higher than Toyota’s CTV benchmarks.

Combining linear and streaming ads resulted in 59.7% incremental reach.

“Working with Samsung Ads has given us incredible insights into the ever-changing landscape of Connected TV and how crucial complementary, unduplicated reach is, especially when reaching regional audiences,” said John Papadopoulos, partner and head of media at Davis Elen Advertising. “Our clients rely on us to offer innovative and non-traditional strategies to drive results, and partners like Samsung Ads help us ensure that our own creative strategies are as effective as possible.”