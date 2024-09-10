News Anchor Jorge Ramos Leaving Univision at Year-End
40-year run ends after 2024 presidential election
Noticias Univision, the news unit of TelevisaUnivision, announced that it and long-time anchor Jorge Ramos have mutually agreed not to renew their contract, which will expire shortly.
Ramos will step down from his role as co-anchor of Noticiero Univision at the end of 2024, following the U.S. presidential election.
Ramos has been with the network for 40 years, 38 of them as co-anchor of Noticiero Univision, the most-watched Spanish-language newscast in the U.S.
“This is not a farewell,“ Ramos said. ”I will continue anchoring Noticiero Univision until December, and afterwards I will share my professional plans. I am deeply grateful for these four decades at Univision and very proud to be part of a team that has established strong leadership over the years.“
Univision News president Daniel Coronell said: “I want to express my respect and gratitude for Jorge Ramos and all he has done for Univision and the growing community we serve each and every day. As we look to 2025 and beyond, our talented team is well equipped to continue the tradition of journalistic excellence that has defined Noticiero Univision since the beginning.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.