Abby Auerbach, TVB Executive VP/Chief Communications Officer, Sets Retirement

Abby Auerbach, executive VP and chief communications officer at the Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), will retire as of December 31. She joined TVB, a trade association representing local broadcast TV in the U.S., in 2000.

Prior to her arrival, Auerbach was senior partner, Director Local TV and Radio, U.S. at Ogilvy, a position she held for nine years. She began at TVB as executive VP and added chief communications officer responsibilities in 2010.

In 2020, she expanded her role to include executive director, NEXT Women, a program that helps identify and mentor females in the industry as they aspire to leadership roles.

“Throughout her career, Abby has been a powerful and impactful industry leader that has significantly elevated the awareness of local broadcast television’s vitality and critical importance to local communities,” said Steve Lanzano, TVB president and CEO. “She brought her tremendous energy, passion and skills to bear in spearheading initiatives which have helped modernize the way the industry transacts business, provided sales teams at member stations and groups with timely resources to support revenue growth, and formed life-changing partnerships between industry constituents. Additionally, she has been a champion for women’s career advancement by mentoring women into industry leadership roles. We are very appreciative of Abby’s more than two decades of excellence in helping to establish TVB as an impactful trade association and wish her the best as she retires.”

Auerbach’s work at TVB includes developing the eBusiness transactional platform ePort, spearheading the TVB/Ad Council/NHTSA local TV impaired driving PSA campaign Project Roadblock, creating NEXT Women and growing the TVB Forward Conference, the virtual Sales Conference and live Executive Summit.

“Having a career wholly focused on local broadcast television has been an extraordinary experience. From my earliest days at HRP, to Ogilvy and then for nearly 25 years at TVB, I’ve been privileged to be part of an industry focused on serving local communities and businesses in the most impactful ways,” said Auerbach. “I’ve worked with the smartest, most passionate people, and spectacularly talented teams who inspired me every day. It’s an exciting time for local TV broadcasters and I can’t wait to see where TVB and the industry lead this vital medium going forward.”