Free TV Networks Names Suzanne Satterfield General Counsel

Jonathan Katz’s Free TV Networks has named Suzanne Satterfield as general counsel.

The company also said that Joe Cantrell was promoted to chief distribution & development officer and Ahtansios Tsiris was elevated to senior VP, digital, distribution and partnerships.

Suzanne Satterfield (Image credit: Free TV Networks)

Satterfield had been with Warner Bros. Discovery where she was VP president and legal counsel for global rights management. Earlier in her career, she represented CNN and Court TV as a litigator at Troutman Sanders. She was also a writer and producer for CNN Headline News.

Cantrell had been executive VP, network operations and development. Earlier in his career, he was with Teton Ridge and Raycom Media.

Tsiris, who reports to Cantrell, has been senior VP, distribution and partnerships. Before that, he was at Screen Media and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have a seasoned lawyer like Suzanne join our world-class team. In this ever-changing media landscape, she brings a unique blend of legal and media expertise with a focus on managing complex entertainment rights issues,” Katz said. “We’re also thrilled to recognize Joe and Athanasios’ successful accomplishments during our company’s first year and look forward to them continuing to drive growth and innovation for Free TV Networks.”