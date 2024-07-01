Free TV Networks Rebrands, Launches Defy Broadcast Network
Lineup features A+E series including ‘American Pickers,’ Storage Wars,’ ‘Pawn Stars’
Free TV Neworks, the company launched by Jonathan Katz earlier this year, said it launched Defy, a new digital broadcast network featuring unscripted shows from A+E Networks.
The company had originally announced plans to launch the network under the name Dare.
Defy is being carried on digital broadcast channels by local television stations in markets reaching about 85% of the U.S., Free TV Networks said.
“With an existing large and growing audience, the Defy network features distinctive, compelling, and, above all, entertaining programming that viewers truly can’t get enough of,” said Katz, “Defy offers value-conscious consumers a differentiated and world-class reality channel delivered for free, over-the-air, with addictive series proven to deliver for advertisers.”
Katz is a digital broadcast network pioneer. His Katz Networks launched Bounce, Laff, Grit and relaunched Court TV. The E.W. Scripps Co. bought Katz Networks in 2017 for $302 million.
Katz Networks previously launched a network called Defy last year. Scripps is replacing that channel with Ion Plus, which is going over-the-air.
“We saw an opportunity to keep the Defy brand on the air for fans of great unscripted programming, a Free TV Networks spokesperson said, explaining the name change.
The programming lineup on Defy includes American Pickers, Storage Wars, Pawn Stars, Alone, Swamp People, Counting Cars and Ax Men.
Defy is the third digital broadcast network from Free TV Neworks. It launched The365, aimed at African-American viewers, and Western-themed Outlaw earlier thai year.
The365 and Outlaw are partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery, Lionsgate and Gray Television.
