New Scripps Networks Defy TV, TrueReal Launch in 92% of U.S.

E.W. Scripps Co. said it launched its two new national television networks, Defy TV and TrueReal on Thursday with coverage in 92% of the United States, including all major markets.

The free over-the-air networks feature off-network unscripted programming, with Defy aimed at men 25-54 and TrueReal targeting women 25-54.

Scripps said most of the new networks’ carriage is on its Ion stations. Scripps acquired Ion earlier this year, becoming one of the largest owners of broadcast spectrum.

In some markets, Defy and TrueReal are airing on the secondary channels on Scripps local TV stations and in others they have carriage deals with stations owned by other broadcast groups.

Defy TV programming includes library episodes of Swamp People, Counting Cars, American Pickers, Forged in Fire, Ax Men, Alone, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Pawn Stars.

TrueReal will air shows including Storage Wars, Hoarders, Little Women, Intervention, Married at First Sight, Little Women Atlanta and Wahlburgers.

The new networks joins Scripps’ recently created national network group, which also includes the Katz Networks--Bounce, Laff, Grit Court TV, Court TV, Mystery--and Newsy.

Newsy will launch as a free over-the-air network on Oct. 1, the company said.