Scripps To Launch Newsy as an Over-The-Air Network

The E.W. Scripps Co. said it will be launching Newsy, its streaming news channel, as a free over-the-air network as well on Oct. 1.

In addition to its broadcast stations, Scripps this year launched a national networks division consisting of Ion Networks, the Katz Networks and Newsy. Scripps previously said it will take its over-the-air networks over the top.

Newsy will be carried mainly by Scripps-owned Ion stations, some traditional Scripps stations and some outlets owned by other station groups.

“Amid an increasingly polarized and divided national climate, Newsy will seize upon this opportunity to serve more Americans seeking quality objective journalism,” said Scripps Networks president Lisa Knutson. “As TV viewers ‘self-bundle’ by combining free television with subscription video-on-demand services, Newsy will build on its successes in OTT by joining the other Scripps Networks in the over the air marketplace to bring these viewers high-quality, free news programming.”

Newsy will be headquartered in Atlanta and will have nearly a dozen bureaus including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver and Phoenix. It will make use of the Scripps Washington Bureau and Scripps’ local TV stations in 41 markets.

Kate O’Brian, recently hired as head of news for Scripps National Networks, will be putting together Newsy’s newsgathering and programming plans.

“Scripps expects to capitalize on the growing and younger OTA audience by continuing to build a leading news brand that caters to a younger generation of active news viewers,” Knutson said. “With the launch of Newsy OTA, we lock in more valuable TV real estate for viewers to engage with our programming, allowing us to further monetize our already unparalleled ad inventory."