Scripps Names Kate O’Brian as National Nets’ News Head

O’Brian, who has held senior posts at Al Jazeera America and ABC News, will be responsible for news and programming strategy at Scripps’ Newsy and Court TV.

She will report to Scripps Networks president Lisa Knutson.

“Kate’s career has taken her around the world to report on events that have shaped our culture and shared experiences. She brings a depth of editorial experience, journalistic integrity and curiosity that aligns with our ethos and our commitment to straightforward, opinion-free news and enterprise journalism,” Knutson said.

“In addition, her executive management experience – including leading national news operations, driving transformational change and launching successful news products – will help Scripps Networks write the next chapter of growth and audience engagement for Newsy and Court TV,” said Knutson.”

For the last few years, O’Brian has been consulting, with clients including Voice of America, the Washington Post, the United National and Tegna.

Earlier, she served as president of Al Jazeera America, a senior VP at ABC News and a producer for World News Tonight with Peter Jennings.