Scripps Network Gets Real Quick Name Change to TrueReal

E.W, Scripps’ national networks unit is rebranding one of the networks it plans to launch on July 1 .

In the upfront presentation it is showing to media buyers, Scripps said the network originally announced at Doozy will henceforth be known as TrueReal.

It will be promoted with the tagline “Real-life. Big Drama. No more apologies."

Like Doozy, TrueReal is aimed at women in the 25 to 54 from and will feature reality shows mostly from A+E Networks, including Storage Wars, Married at First Sight, Hoarders and Little Women: LA.

At the same time it launches TrueReal, Scripps will be launching Defy TV, a network with unscripted programming aimed at men.

Defy TV’s slogan is Here’s to the Mavericks.

The shows on TrueReal and Defy are being made available to over-the-air viewers for the first time.