Scripps to Launch Multicast Networks Doozy and Defy TV

The E.W Scripps Co. said it will launch two multicast TV networks, Doozy and Defy TV, adding to the stable in its new national networks business .

The new networks are set to light up on July 1 and the company said it has secured distribution over 75% of the country.

Station-owner Scripps created its national networks business after acquiring the Katz Networks in 2017 for $302 million and Ion Media in a $2.65 billion deal completed in January.

“By creating compelling new network programming to distribute through Ion’ spectrum, Scripps is expanding the ways it creates value from our ownership of Ion and its powerful distribution platform,” said Scripps Networks president Lisa Knutson.

Following on Katz’s strategy, the new networks are aimed at specific demographic groups.

Scripps said Doozy is aimed at women ages 25-54 with unscripted drama. The channel will feature off-network shows including Storage Wars, Married at First Sight, Hoarders and Little Women: LA.

Defy TV is for men ages 25-54, Scripps said, with programming featuring fascinating people living life to the fullest. Shows include off-network series such as Pawn Stars, Forged in Fire, American Pickers and The Curse of Oak Island,

Doozy and Defy TV join Ion, Bounce, Laff, Grit, Court TV, Court TV Mystery and Newsy in the Scripps Networks national portfolio.

“These new networks solidify Scripps’ position as the leader in free TV, serving viewers across the country with premium programming they can access on any television set,” Knutson said. “Over-the-air television is growing rapidly, as more and more consumers ‘self-bundle’ by combining free television with subscription video-on-demand services. Doozy and Defy TV join our other networks in providing consumers even more entertaining, engaging – and free – programming. And they reinforce our ability to provide advertisers with effective and diverse reach.”