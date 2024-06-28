Scripps Takes Ion Plus FAST Channel Over the Air

E.W. Scripps Co. said it is making its Ion Plus free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) network available over-the-air beginning July 1.

Ion Plus will be available in 90% of the U.S. television homes over the air, enabling the channel to reach a bigger audience.

It will continue to be streamed on FAST platforms including Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree Plus, LG Channels and Amazon Freevee. It can also be watched by subscribers to Fubo.

Scripps operates a number of digital multicast over-the-air networks, including Grit, Laff, Court TV and Scripps News and it has expanded their distribution by creating FAST versions.

At a time when cord-cutting is reducing the number of pay TV subscribers, Scripps has been promoting over-the-air to viewers (via antennas) and advertisers trying to reach viewers no longer available on cable.

Scripps is among the leaders in the amount of broadcast spectrum it has available between its local network affiliated stations and the stations it acquired with Ion Media in 2020.

The purchase of Ion Media boosted Scripps national networks business, but since the acquisition, the ad market has tightened and revenues have been down.

In the second quarter, Scripps reported that segment profit for its national network unit dropped to $49.7 million from $51.5 million the prior year as revenue dipped 3.3% to $209 million.

Programming on Ion Plus features off-network series including MacGyver, Scorpion, Murdoch Mysteries, Leverage, Hudson & Rex and Private Eyes.

Scripps rebranded Ion earlier this year and has been adding sports and live events to the network, making deals to air games from the WNBA and the National Women’s Soccer League.

Scripps also has Ion Mystery, which is currently available as a FAST channel.