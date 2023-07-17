Scripps Launching Streaming Court TV and Laff Channels

E.W. Scripps Co. said it was expanding its roster of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to nine by launching Court TV Legendary Trials and Laff More.

The channels initially are being carried by a number of distributors. Legendary Trials is being distributed on Fubo, Amazon Freevee, Xumo Play and Plex. Laff More can be found on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Xumo Play and Plex.

Court TV Legendary channels will feature top cases from 30 years of Court TV archives. The cases will be presented in four-hour chapters with new commentary from current Court TV anchors and reporters. Among the cases on the docket are the trials of Jodi Arias, Kyle Rittenhouse, Jeffrey Dahmer and Casey Anthony.

“People have flocked to our website to watch Court TV’s trial archive, and when we’ve posted clips on other digital platforms, including YouTube, they’ve watched in record numbers,” head of Court TV Ethan Nelson said. “In just the past year alone, Court TV more than doubled its hours of viewing on digital/streaming. We anticipate that Court TV: Legendary Trials will be added to the must-watch lists of the enormous number of true crime fans.”

Laff More features a roster of contemporary sitcoms and movies aimed at viewers 18-49.

Other Scripps FAST channels include Court TV, Scripps News, Ion and offshoots of Bounce and Grit.