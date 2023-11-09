‘B+C‘ Names 2023 Station Awards Winners

Kristine Johnson and Maurice DuBois of WCBS New York

B+C salutes the best in local TV this year, as the 2023 Station Awards winners have been selected. Station Group of the Year goes to CBS Stations.

For General Manager of the Year, Kyle Grimes, president and general manager of WCVB Boston (Hearst TV), is our pick for markets 1-25. Adam Chase, VP and general manager, WTKR-WGNT Norfolk (Scripps), is the selection for markets 26-50. Katie Pickman, general manager of KGMB-KHNL-KFVE Honolulu, known as Hawaii News Now (Gray TV), is the pick for markets 51-plus.

News Director of the Year goes to Allison Smith of KCCI Des Moines (Hearst TV).

The pick for News Anchor is David Ono of KABC Los Angeles (ABC). Top meteorologist is Pete Delkus, chief meteorologist of WFAA Dallas (Tegna). Top sports anchor is Hector Lozano of WSNS Chicago (Telemundo/NBCUniversal).

B+C’s Multiplatform Broadcaster of 2023 is Tegna, and the pick for Unsung Hero is Phil Brooks, KRIS Corpus Christi director of engineering.

As was previously announced, Adam Symson, Scripps president and CEO, is B+C’s 2023 Broadcaster of the Year.

The winners will be profiled in the December issue of B+C Multichannel News.

Here's who won Station Awards last year.