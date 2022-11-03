‘B+C’ Salutes Station Award Winners

(From l.): Rita Garcia, Jacob Rascon, Elita Loresca and Samica Knight deliver the news for ABC-owned KTRK.

B+C salutes the top performers in local television with its station awards. ABC Owned Television Stations gets Station Group of the Year. Hearst Television is the winner for Multiplatform Broadcaster of the Year.

For General Manager of the Year, Tony Canales, president and general manager of NBCUniversal Local’s KTMD Houston (Telemundo 47), gets the honors for markets 1-25. (Canales is also the general manager of KASA Albuquerque.)

Kathleen Choal, VP and general manager of KSHB Kansas City, is the GM pick for markets 26-50. (Scripps owns KSHB.)

For markets 51-plus, the pick is Rocky Daboval, general manager at WBRZ Baton Rouge. Manship Media/Louisiana Television Broadcasting owns WBRZ.

The winners will be profiled in the December issue of B+C Multichannel News.

News Director of the Year goes to Dana McDaniel at Tegna’s KFMB San Diego.

News Anchor goes to Lee Zurik, WVUE New Orleans anchor and chief investigative reporter, and Gray Television’s VP of investigations.

The top Sports Anchor is Bob Pompeani of CBS-owned KDKA Pittsburgh.

The top Meteorologist is Jeff Berardelli, of Nexstar’s WFLA Tampa.

Our pick for Unsung Hero in the station world is Julie Griffin, senior manager and managing editor, ABC-owned KTRK Houston.

