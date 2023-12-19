B+C Station Awards: Pete Delkus Offers Dallas Viewers Serious Forecasts With a Side of Fun

When a tornado suddenly turns up in Texas, viewers look for someone they truly trust. Typically, that’s WFAA Dallas-Fort Worth chief meteorologist Pete Delkus, B+C’s choice for Meteorologist of the Year. “There’s no one you’d rather have in the closet with you than Pete,” Carolyn Mungo, station manager at Tegna’s WFAA, said.

It’s that quality of feeling like everyone’s best friend, while also being serious about forecasting, that has kept Delkus as WFAA’s chief meteorologist for the past two decades. “He has a delivery and presentation that draws you in,” Mungo said. “His is a calming voice during severe weather but he also knows how to have fun.”

In an August broadcast, an on-screen weather map came up saying it was 101,105 degrees in McKinney, Texas. “Everyone in McKinney is dead,” Delkus deadpanned. The moment became a viral meme and wound up on T-shirts.

Delkus is also a constant presence across WFAA’s social media platforms, including X, Facebook and Instagram. “His personality is such a driver for us at WFAA,” said Mungo, “and that’s not just on our linear platforms.”

Delkus spent his childhood dreaming of playing baseball, leading to six years in the minor leagues. He earned his degree in broadcast television from Southern Illinois University, thinking he would become a sportscaster once his baseball career ended. Instead, he found himself pressed into service as a weathercaster while working as an intern at WFTV Orlando, Florida. That led to him getting his degree in meteorology and the rest is history.

“I feel so fortunate that I went from one fun, rewarding career to another that has provided my family and me with this wonderful life,” Delkus said.