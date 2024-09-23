B+C Hall of Fame 2024: Valari Dobson Staab

Growing up in Angelina National Forest in rural Texas, where her parents owned a lakeside marina and campground, Valari Dobson Staab never thought about working in television. She barely even thought of watching television.

“We only got reception occasionally, usually because some weird storm was surfacing,” she said. “TV was not a big part of my life, and it was not something I planned on doing at all.”

Dobson Staab is fully immersed in the medium today. She oversees 12 NBC-owned stations and 31 more on the Telemundo side, along with multicast networks, regional sports networks and a couple of production outfits.

Having both English- and Spanish-language stations sets the NBCUniversal Local group apart, she noted. “We have these newsrooms that collect and produce news and information in English and Spanish, and it’s only one newsroom, which gives us more journalists in our markets than our competitors,” she said. “And it sets us up uniquely success-wise because we’re going after two different markets in terms of ratings and revenue.”

Broadcast TV is challenged to stand out amid the streaming networks, but Dobson Staab said the stations she oversees are in a strong place. The Paris Summer Olympics was “crazy good,” she shared. “Ratings were incredible, much better than expected, and revenue was through the roof.”

The Games are over, but she sees positive stories in a number of markets. She mentioned key newscasts picking up momentum at KVEA Los Angeles, WNBC New York and WBTS Boston. “Overall, it’s a really good group,” she said, “and they constantly make me proud of their breaking news coverage, especially weather.”

Kevin Keeshan, NBCUniversal Local executive VP of news editorial, said Dobson Staab has made investigative reporting a vital element of the group, with Responde units hustling on consumers’ behalf at the Telemundo outlets. “The Spanish speaker had been underresourced, and the Telemundo stations have performed an incredibly important public service when they have consumer issues,” he said, noting how Responde has recovered over $80 million since it launched a decade ago.

The streamers may offer a vast quantity of high-gloss entertainment, but TV stations supply something more unique. “The one thing we do that the internet has not been able to do is the gathering of local news,” Dobson Staab said. “It’s just an expensive proposition that takes boots on the ground.”

She raves about the group’s FAST channels — how they’ve been adding news, getting substantial viewership and turning that into real revenue.

It helps that NBCU Local staffers always get a clear message from the group chief. “Valari speaks clearly and directly, knows how to articulate a vision, knows how to get everybody on board, and then lets us go do our jobs,” said Therese Gamba, NBCUniversal Local chief marketing officer and executive VP, acquired programming. “That kind of leadership allows people to take ownership of their jobs, feeling, ‘I am part of this organization, and what I do matters.’ ”

‘Very Basic Starter Job’

It was at KLTV in Tyler, Texas where Dobson Staab started. She was paying her way through college and took a “very basic starter job” in the commercial traffic department, which fit with her classes and paid a bit better than other options. The general manager, Frank Melton, ended up a mentor. He was a rarity — a Black GM who was just 28 years old.

He encouraged his staffers to be creative, and Dobson Staab took him to heart. “He showed me how you could create this really fun, great environment that does a lot of good in the community,” she said. “And you are inspired because you like your job, and because you’re doing good for the community.”

Dobson Staab is an avid mentor as well, willing to meet with most any aspiring staffer. Her executive assistants do that job for two years, then enter the trainee program that best suits them.

Dobson Staab unwinds on weekends at the shore with her husband, R.C., her dog Skye and her kayak. “Since I grew up on a marina, I’m still very water-oriented,” she said.

Unwinding is necessary for an executive running a dynamic station group amidst a transforming TV universe. “You always have to be looking ahead,” she said, “and you also have to be ready to pivot.”