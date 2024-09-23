B+C Hall of Fame 2024: Steve Lanzano

With Election Day looming, TV stations in America are in demand like never before. Steve Lanzano has been prepping for eons, gearing up partner stations to make the most of the largesse.

The spending started early, he said, and has not let up. The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB) estimates stations will get some $5.35 billion in political ads this year, per Ad Impact. “Political has just been … God, it’s a new record every time in terms of spending,” Lanzano said.

Perhaps even more important to member stations is Lanzano’s focus on the core advertising that sustains them when the political spots go away. In terms of automotive, which might represent a quarter of a station’s revenue, that means frequent visits to manufacturers, whether they’re in Detroit or Texas or California.

While stations battle a broadening array of streaming options for viewers’ attention, Lanzano likes where he sits. “I’m still very positive about local broadcast,” he said. “When I first started here 15 years ago, it was essentially just advertising as the source of revenue for the stations.”

These days, he added, it’s also retransmission consent, connected TV and, increasingly, ATSC 3.0. “We went from one revenue source to four,” Lanzano said.

Class Act

Lanzano grew up in Rockland County, New York, a little north of New York City. He was a student at Seton Hall University and found himself in a media planning class. “I didn’t know what it was, but it seemed interesting,” he said.

It inspired him to seek a career in advertising. He started with an internship at Katz Media Group his senior year, and moved to the agency side after he graduated. He mentioned Irwin Gotlieb, Beth Gordon, Mitch Burg and Charlie Rutman among those who have mentored him. “I’ve had great people that I’ve worked with what I learned from — how they work, how they think, how they manage,” he said.

Lanzano was chief operating officer at MPG North America when he got a call about the TVB post. He said colleagues warned him that local broadcast was not a growth industry. “I told them I have a very different view of it,” he said. “I think the business is actually vital and has a unique position in people’s viewing in the media world, and it’s going to continue to grow.”

Lanzano started at TVB in December 2009. He shared about coming home after his first day. “My wife said, you look like a different person,” he said. “You look excited. You look like you’re having fun.”

Nearly 15 years later, he still is. Signs around his Manhattan office feature “Lanzanoisms,” such as “It Is What It Is” and “Life’s Too Short,” reminding him not to get bogged down in the small stuff.

“You can’t work with Steve and have him not know what’s going on in your life,” VAB president and CEO Sean Cunningham said. “It’s just part of his style. He’s so personable and cares about your family, and wants to know what’s important to you.”

What’s Working? What’s Not?

Representing 850 stations, the TVB breaks the year into thirds. The first third sees Lanzano and his colleagues on the road, going to conferences. The middle features the virtual sales conference (TVB Forward happened September 19), which counts 5,000 registrants. The final third sees planning for the new year. “What are our priorities next year?” Lanzano said. “What are we doing that works? What are we doing that’s not working? What should we be doing? That’s how our year works.”

Abby Auerbach, TVB executive VP and chief communications officer, has known Lanzano since they were in the same media training program at Ogilvy back in 1983. She called him “a spectacular advocate” for local television.

“Steve believes in the value of localism and really gets it — the power of broadcast television to reach and persuade people,” she said.

When he’s not working, Lanzano unwinds with his family, which includes a half-

dozen grandkids who live within a few minutes of his home in New Jersey. “We have the pool, so everybody’s over for Papa barbecues,” he said. “And the kids know they can get away with murder.”

When the weekend ends, it’s back to work, hustling on behalf of the TVB’s partner stations. Lanzano relishes the opportunity. “I’ve learned a lot and I’m still learning every day,” he said. “The key is to learn something new every day, and have the humility to change.”