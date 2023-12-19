B+C Station Awards 2023: Phil Brooks Sets Up KRIS To Thrive Long-Term
Corpus Christi, Texas, station is hub for several others, and its engineering director makes it all hum
The operational capabilities of a television station depend on its technological infrastructure. Fortunately for KRIS Corpus Christi, engineering director Phil Brooks has made sure the station is built for success.
Over the last year, Brooks, who joined the E.W. Scripps-owned station in 2021, has overseen the rebuilding of the NBC-The CW outlet’s overall plant. KRIS is one of the group’s more complicated operations because it is also the hub for KAJA, Scripps’s Telemundo affiliate; independent station KDF; and SagamoreHill Broadcasting-owned KZTV, which Scripps manages. This year, Brooks, the B+C choice for our Unsung Hero award, facilitated the building of two new studio sets and two new control rooms.
“He pretty much rebuilt the whole station, from replacing transmitters to supervising the construction of a new tower,” KRIS VP and general manager Ramon Pineda said. “One takes for granted the infrastructure of a television station when you don’t have it, and there was a lot of work to be done here. But Phil loves a challenge and he likes to do things that haven’t been done before.”
Brooks has also improved KRIS’s local newsgathering by spearheading the acquisition of new field equipment and trucks for its multimedia journalists. While Brooks’s engineering talents are undeniable, Pineda said his ability to work with others and lead a team are Brooks traits, too.
“The best accolade that I could give him is his ability to coalesce and work as a team, not only in engineering but also in operations and news,” he said. “The whole station understands that Phil is here to make sure that we have the best infrastructure possible, and his commitment to the team and staff members is very valued here.”
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.