Read the June 2023 Issue of ‘B+C Multichannel News’
Featuring profiles of Wonder Women of L.A. and 40 Under 40 honorees, L.A. TV Week previews and a wrap-up of the strike-disrupted upfronts
June’s print edition of B+C Multichannel News looks forward to L.A. TV Week on June 20-21, with profiles of those to be honored at our Wonder Women of Los Angeles and 40 Under 40 events, and previews of the Advanced Advertising Summit and Next TV Summit. Plus, we spotlight the 2023 NAB Best of Show Winners; talk with Willam Shatner about his latest space effort, Fox’s Stars on Mars; look at the Black women musicians making hits on TV; and wrap up an upfront where the writer’s strike prompted networks to pivot. To read June’s issue, click on the image above or here.
