L.A. TV Week: Advanced Advertising Summit Reveals Secrets to Better Campaigns

A lineup of top executives will share insights and best practices for making television advertising more effective at the Advanced Advertising Summit. The summit is being held Wednesday, June 21, at the Sofitel Los Angeles as part of L.A. TV Week, an event produced by Future plc, which publishes Broadcasting+Cable, Multichannel News and Next TV.

Mike Fisher (Image credit: GroupM)

Speakers from media buying giant GroupM and smart-TV data innovator Vizio will deliver keynote sessions.

Opening the event will be Mike Fisher, executive director of investment innovation at GroupM. Fisher leads a new GroupM team responsible for working closely with clients and partners in areas such advanced TV, cross-channel integrations, new ad formats and models and measurement and research capabilities.

In his role at GroupM, Fisher has helped push the agency’s clients to test and scale advanced advertising approaches and work with ground-breaking providers like iSpot and OpenAP.

Charbel Makhoul (Image credit: Vizio)

Fisher will let attendees know what buyers are looking for when choosing media partners.

Another keynote speaker is Charbel Makhoul, general manager, VP of product, data science and analytics at Vizio, one of the first TV set makers to harness and license automated content recognition data.

At Vizio, Makhoul guides the ACR technology roadmap for Vizio’s Inscape data unit and is responsible for evolving and maintaining currency-grade TV viewing data.

In his segment, Makhoul will talk about new ways smart TV data can be used to make TV advertising more efficient and effective and the critical role it is playing in the evolution of measurement.

Awards Program Returns

Makhoul will also accept on behalf of Vizio an Advanced Advertising Innovation Award. The awards are being given to companies and products leading the way in encouraging the adoption of new technology and pioneering ways of improving the effectiveness and accountability of television advertising.

In what is expected to be a fun and interactive segment, attendees will help use technology from PadSquad to customize creative executions for specific audience segments and devices. The segment, titled “Let’s Build A Remarkable Campaign: A Creative Improv,” is designed to get people out of the chairs while also illustrating how its possible to efficiently iterate content for targeted advanced advertising campaigns.

Cathy Collette (Image credit: PadSquad)

The session will be led by Cathy Collette, regional VP for the West Coast at PadSquad.

The event will also feature panels that will discuss issues of interset to the advertising industry.

“Hitting The Target” will look at how identity systems, clean rooms and contextual data are all being used to assure that the right message reaches the right consumer.

“Measuring Up” looks at the growth of the number of companies offering TV measurement based on big-data solutions, and addresses the question of which data is really important in planning, buying, measuring and evaluating advanced advertising campaigns.

There will be a panel on addressable advertising, a technology that is gaining scale and sophistication. Linear TV is becoming more addressable thanks to new alliances among distributors, while streaming services and FAST channels offer their own flavors of targeting and addressability.

Local TV Is in the Mix

Local television won’t be left out of the discussion. A panel will look at how local advertisers can reach their customers via TV and digital channels and the tools and technology needed to build and sell multiplatform ad campaigns.

Confirmed panels come from companies including Comcast’s Effectv, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Compulse and research company 605.

“Anyone interested in the latest development in data and technology, and the best ways to put them to use, should be attending this year’s Advanced Advertising Summit in Los Angeles,” Jon Lafayette, business editor of Broadcasting+Cable, said. “Attendees will also get a chance to rub shoulders with some of the most innovative and accomplished leaders in the industry and learn tricks of the trade that can help them advance their careers.”