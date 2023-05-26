Giselle Fernandez, Spectrum News 1 Anchor, Named ‘MCN’ Woman of Influence

Giselle Fernandez, Spectrum News 1 anchor in Southern California, has been named 2023 Woman of Influence by Multichannel News and will be celebrated at the Tuesday, June 20, Wonder Women of Los Angeles breakfast event at the Sofitel Hotel Los Angeles.

Fernandez, a former correspondent and anchor for national CBS News and NBC News programs, has been an anchor at Charter Communications's Spectrum News 1 in Southern California since the channel launched in 2018. Among many career milestones, she's interviewed Fidel Castro, Henry Kissinger and presidents Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush. She's co-hosted Access Hollywood and This Week in History on The History Channel. A seven-time Emmy winner, she was a reporter and anchor at KTLA in Los Angeles early in her career.

Previous Woman of Influence honorees include CBS Face the Nation host Margaret Brennan (2023, in New York); Martha Raddatz, chief global affairs correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos; actress and author Holly Robinson Peete; Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition; and Debra L. Lee, BET (Black Entertainment Television) CEO emeritus.

Wonder Women of Los Angeles opens up the Future U.S. TV-industry events series L.A. TV Week. Other events at the Sofitel Hotel Los Angeles June 20-21 are the Advanced Advertising and Next TV summits and 40 under 40. Hosts for the Wonder Women event will be announced soon. More information is at latvweekevents.com.