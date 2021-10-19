Martha Raddatz Named ‘Woman of Influence’ at Wonder Women of NY
By Kent Gibbons
Esteemed ABC correspondent, anchor to be honored at March 24 luncheon with 15 Wonder Women of NY
Martha Raddatz, the chief global affairs correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, will be honored as a Woman of Influence at the March 24, 2022, Wonder Women of New York luncheon.
Raddatz, whose Iraq War nonfiction book The Long Road Home — a Story of War and Family was adapted into a 2017 miniseries on National Geographic Channel, is the latest high-profile woman in media saluted by Multichannel News as a Woman of Influence. Previous honorees include Deborah Norville, Connie Chung, Debra L. Lee, Hannah Storm and Lesley Stahl.
In addition to her extensive work overseas, starting in Bosnia in the late 1990s and most prominently in Iraq and Afghanistan, Raddatz has moderated vice presidential and presidential election debates and on Jan. 6, 2021, she reported from the Capitol grounds during the insurrection, when supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Her many accolades include the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) for excellence in journalism and the prestigious Fred Friendly First Amendment Award. She has received four Emmy Awards, including an Emmy for being on the team covering the inauguration of Barack Obama and the killing of Osama Bin Laden.
Multichannel News has been saluting the leadership and excellence of women in media as Wonder Women since 1999. Wonder Women of New York is returning as a live, in-person event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, March 24. More about the Wonder Women event and honorees is available at mcnwonderwomen.com.
Kent has been a journalist, writer and editor at Multichannel News since 1994 and with Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He is a good point of contact for anything editorial at the publications and for Nexttv.com. Before joining Multichannel News he had been a newspaper reporter with publications including The Washington Times, The Poughkeepsie (N.Y.) Journal and North County News. He got his bachelor's degree at Pace University in Westchester County, N.Y.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.