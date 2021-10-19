Martha Raddatz Named ‘Woman of Influence’ at Wonder Women of NY

Martha Raddatz, the chief global affairs correspondent for ABC News and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, will be honored as a Woman of Influence at the March 24, 2022, Wonder Women of New York luncheon.

Raddatz, whose Iraq War nonfiction book The Long Road Home — a Story of War and Family was adapted into a 2017 miniseries on National Geographic Channel, is the latest high-profile woman in media saluted by Multichannel News as a Woman of Influence. Previous honorees include Deborah Norville, Connie Chung, Debra L. Lee, Hannah Storm and Lesley Stahl.

Martha Raddatz, chief global affairs correspondent at ABC News and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos. (Image credit: ABC News)

In addition to her extensive work overseas, starting in Bosnia in the late 1990s and most prominently in Iraq and Afghanistan, Raddatz has moderated vice presidential and presidential election debates and on Jan. 6, 2021, she reported from the Capitol grounds during the insurrection, when supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Her many accolades include the First Amendment Award from the Radio Television Digital News Foundation (RTDNF) for excellence in journalism and the prestigious Fred Friendly First Amendment Award. She has received four Emmy Awards, including an Emmy for being on the team covering the inauguration of Barack Obama and the killing of Osama Bin Laden.

Multichannel News has been saluting the leadership and excellence of women in media as Wonder Women since 1999. Wonder Women of New York is returning as a live, in-person event at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, March 24. More about the Wonder Women event and honorees is available at mcnwonderwomen.com.