‘MCN’ Announces Wonder Women of L.A. for 2024

The editors and publishers of Multichannel News have announced the 2024 Wonder Women of Los Angeles, who will be celebrated on June 18.

These 15 female executives in media and entertainment roles have made a lasting impact on their companies and on the industry overall and will be honored at a gala breakfast gathering at The Ebell of Los Angeles. Read more about them on the event website and in the June issue of B+C Multichannel News.

The same venue will host Future’s Next TV Summit and Advanced Advertising event on June 18, and the latest 40 Under 40 celebration will be celebrated there that evening.

Since 1999, Multichannel News and sister publications Broadcasting+Cable and Next TV have been saluting the leadership of women in the media and entertainment industry. Our event partner for Wonder Women of Los Angeles, once again, is the Southern California chapter of The WICT Network.

In alphabetical order, here are the 2024 Wonder Women of Los Angeles.

Judy Agay, Senior Vice President, Human Resources, ESPN, Disney Entertainment, and ESPN Technology, ESPN.

Teri Arvesu, Senior Vice President, Social Impact & Sustainability, TelevisaUnivision.

Carolyn Bernstein, Executive Vice President, Scripted and Documentary Films, National Geographic.

Alisa Bowen, President, Disney Plus, The Walt Disney Co.

Karey Burke, President, 20th Television Studios, a part of Disney Television Studios, Walt Disney Co.

Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios, Paramount Global.

Jessica Fang, Executive Vice President, Distribution, Marketing & Strategy, Fox Corporation.

Stephanie Jackson, Senior Vice President, Ad Sales, Western Region, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Tana Jamieson, Executive Vice President & Co-Head of A+E Studios, A+E Networks.

Angela Molloy, Senior Vice President, Development & Original Production, AllBlk/WEtv, Unscripted, AMC Networks.

Geraldine Moriba, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer, Allen Media Group LLC.

Heather Olander, Head of Unscripted Programming, The CW Network.

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, BET Media Group.

Amy Reisenbach, President, Entertainment, CBS.

Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP and UCP and Universal International Studios.

Stay tuned for more honoree announcements for Wonder Women of Los Angeles.