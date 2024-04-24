Attend 'The Business of TV News' Event in D.C. on May 2

The Business of TV News, a new one-day event featuring Martha Raddatz, Shannon Bream, Glenn Kirschner and other major figures in television news, happens at Hotel Washington in our nation’s capital May 2. B+C, Multichannel News and NextTV are the hosts.

The event ( agenda here ) is designed for everyone who works in local or national news, as it discusses election reporting, weather, multiplatform coverage and other timely topics. Register to attend the event here .

Raddatz, ABC News chief global affairs correspondent and co-anchor of This Week with George Stephanopoulos, delivers the opening keynote. Following that are panels on Election Coverage, from the on-air talent; The Growth of Local Programming, How Much Faster Can We Get Our News?, producer-focused Finding and Retaining Star-Producing Talent, and the midday keynote from Bream, the Fox News chief legal correspondent and Fox News Sunday anchor.

After lunch, it’s a second panel about the election, this one from the executive perspective; then Beyond Broadcasting – The Pivotal Role of TV Networks, presented by CGTN America; then weather-focused panel Storm Troopers.

Glenn Kirschner, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst and host of Justice Matters on YouTube, delivers the closing keynote.

Other speakers include David Chalian, CNN VP and political director; Ed O’Keefe, CBS News senior White House and political correspondent; Scott Livingston, senior VP of news, Sinclair Broadcast Group; Sean McLaughlin, VP of news, Graham Media Group; Angie Grande, senior director of streaming news channels, NBCUniversal Local; Gary Brown, CEO of Talent Dynamics; Adam Levy, executive producer and news editor, BBC News; and Angela Fritz, senior climate and weather editor, CNN.