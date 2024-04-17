Sean McLaughlin Named VP of News at Graham Media Group

Sean McLaughlin has been named VP of news for Graham Media Group. He had been senior VP of local news at E.W. Scripps. He will will be responsible for “developing and implementing an innovative, forward-looking news strategy that engages audiences across all platforms,” according to Graham Media Group. “He will guide the transformation of news gathering, storytelling and distribution models to stay ahead of disruption.”

McLaughlin starts April 22. It is a new position within the company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sean and his wealth of expertise in local news," said Catherine Badalamente, president and CEO of Graham Media Group. "His forward-thinking approach and track record of success will be invaluable as we continue evolving to meet the changing needs of our audiences, employees, and communities."

Prior to his time at Scripps, McLaughlin was executive news director and creative services director at KMOV St. Louis. He was a news director at stations in Tulsa before that.

The Graham stations include KPRC Houston, WDIV Detroit and KSAT San Antonio.

“I’m excited to join the exceptional team at Graham Media Group at such a transformative time in our industry,” McLaughlin said. “I look forward to working alongside the talented journalists and facilitating innovative reporting and storytelling to best serve our local communities.”