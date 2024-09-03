Olivia Dangler Named KTVI-KPLR St. Louis News Director

Olivia Dangler has been named news director of KTVI-KPLR St. Louis. She has been news director at WDTN-WBDT Dayton, and starts in St. Louis October 7.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olivia to St. Louis,” said Kurt Krueger, VP and general manager, KTVI-KPLR. “Her 20 years in journalism and 15 in leadership roles, Olivia is poised to not only maintain Fox 2 News and St. Louis 11 News as the leading news sources in the market, but also to drive innovation across our linear and digital platforms, as she has successfully done throughout her career.”

Dangler succeeds Audrey Prywitch, who retired in May.

Dangler has also been a news director at WHTM Harrisburg, and was assistant news director at WTTV-WXIN Indianapolis.

“It’s my honor to join this amazing team of experienced, dedicated journalists and continue to build on the legacy of Fox 2 News/Saint Louis 11 News by focusing on stories that matter to the communities we serve,” said Dangler.

KTVI-KPLR is a Fox-The CW pair owned by Nexstar Media Group.