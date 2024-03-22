Audrey Prywitch, KTVI-KPLR St. Louis news director, will retire at the end of May. She’s been at the stations since 2001 and has been news director since 2008.

“After a distinguished career serving the St. Louis community, she will be missed,” Kurt Krueger, KTVI-KPLR VP and general manager, said. “We wish her much happiness in her retirement.”

Nexstar Media Group owns the stations, a Fox-The CW pair in Nielsen’s No. 24 DMA.

Prywitch joined the duopoly as assistant news director. As news director, she oversaw the merging of the KTVI and KPLR newsrooms, and the relocation of the newsroom to its current site in Maryland Heights, along with major news stories such as protests in Ferguson after the 2014 killing of Michael Brown and two Cardinals appearances in the World Series.

“It has been a pleasure and honor to lead this newsroom for the past 16 years. So much has happened during that time,” Prywitch said.

No successor has been named.