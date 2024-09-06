Dallas Mavericks Move Local NBA Telecasts to Tegna Stations

Luka Dončić and the Mavs will be on local broadcast TV next season.

The Dallas Mavericks became the latest team to fast-break their local game telecasts from a regional sports network to a broadcaster, announcing a deal with Tegna.

Tegna’s KMPX in the Dallas-Ft. Worth market will broadcast all Mavericks games not exclusively televised nationally for free.

WFAA, the Tegna-owned ABC affiliate in Dallas, will simulcast at least 15 of those games.

The games will also be broadcast by Tegna stations in Waco, Midland-Odessa, Abilene and San Angelo.

Tegna said Mavericks telecasts will reach about 10 million people over the air — that’s triple the audience reach the team achieved via cable under its old deal with RSN Bally Sports South.

“We are looking forward to giving Dallas Mavericks fans every opportunity possible to watch our exciting team build on the momentum of its incredible run to the NBA Finals last season,” Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont said. “Our new agreement with Tegna helps meaningfully deliver on that goal by broadcasting more games to more local homes than in any period in franchise history. Through our new partnership with Tegna and our expanded relationship with WFAA, more Mavs fans than ever before will be able to watch the team they love.”

WFAA becomes the official local broadcast partner of the Dallas Mavericks. WFAA and Tegna will lead local and regional advertising and sponsorship sales for all local games, and Tegna will work with partner broadcast companies to announce additional Texas markets.

“This is an incredible day for Mavs fans and our partners across Texas, and we are grateful to the Mavericks organization for their partnership and trust,” Tegna senior VP, media operations Brad Ramsey, said. “Mavericks fans, our audience, and our advertising partners had an unbelievable reaction to the 10 games we made available last season, and we are thrilled to build off of that momentum and make every game, home or away, available to more fans in more homes.”