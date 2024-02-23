More Tegna Stations To Air Dallas Mavericks Games
Waco, Tyler, Midland-Odessa, San Angelo and Abilene markets added
Tegna said that five more of its TV stations in Texas will broadcast a package of Dallas Mavericks National Basketball Association games this season.
Tegna’s WFAA in Dallas previously announced plans to air the Mavericks games.
The additional stations are KCEN in Waco, KYTX in Tyler, KWES in Midland-Odessa, KIDY in San Angelo and KXVA in Abilene.
“Providing access to games has always been our top priority,” said Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall. “We are thrilled to work with additional Tegna stations to bring more fun and excitement to our MFFLs [Mavs fans for life] across Texas.”
The move comes as more teams are putting games on broadcast because regional sports networks on cable are losing subscribers because of cord cutting.
Tegna acquired the rights to broadcast the games in a deal with Diamond Sports Group, the bankrupt owner of Bally Sports Southwest.
“We are very proud to expand our partnership with the Dallas Mavericks, one of the hottest teams in the NBA coming out of the All-Star break, to make these important late-season games available to more fans across Texas,” said Brad Ramsey, senior VP of media operations for Tegna.
The first game in the package air March 1 as the Mavericks take on the Boston Celtics.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.