WFAA Adds 10 More Dallas Mavericks NBA Games To On-Air Schedule

Luka Doncic and the Mavericks will play 10 more free-to-air games on Tegna’s WFAA.

Tegna-owned WFAA Dallas said it made a deal with the Dallas Mavericks to broadcast 10 more of the NBA team’s games this season.

WFAA had previously planned to air three Mavericks games free over-the-air. The 10 games added to the WFAA schedule will not be available on Bally Sports Southwest or the Bally Sports app, where most Mavs games can be viewed.

“We are very proud to partner with the Dallas Mavericks and to make these important late-season games available to every fan, and every household, in North Texas,” Brad Ramsey, senior VP of media operations for Tegna and president and general manager of WFAA, said. “As WFAA celebrates 75 years, we’ve long been the home for live, local sports and local sports fans and we look forward to cheering on the Mavs right alongside their fans and our viewers.”

(Image credit: WFAA)

WFAA’s announcement comes as more teams are shifting games to broadcast from cable, which is being impacted by cord-cutting. Some, like the Mavs, are moving a handful of games; others, like the Phoenix Suns or Utah Jazz, are putting the bulk of their games over the air in order to reach a larger audience.

The station said the games will be available to 3 million households and 7 million people in the Dallas-Forth Worth market.

“Providing access to games has always been our top priority,” Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said. “We are thrilled to work with WFAA to bring more fun and excitement to our MFFLs across North Texas.”

The games on WFAA Will be announced by Mark Followill, in his 19th season as the Mavericks play-by-play announcer, Mavericks legends Derek Harper and Devin Harris, along with Jeff “Skin” Wade and Lesley McCaslin.

WFAA will have pre- and postgame coverage from Dana Larson and Brian Dameris, and special appearances in some broadcasts by WFAA’s sports team of Joe Trahan, Mike Leslie and Jonah Javad.

The games on WFAA will feature opponents including the Phoenix Suns, the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA champion Denver Nuggets.