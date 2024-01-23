WFAA Adds 10 More Dallas Mavericks NBA Games To On-Air Schedule
Telecasts won’t be available on Bally Sports Southwest
Tegna-owned WFAA Dallas said it made a deal with the Dallas Mavericks to broadcast 10 more of the NBA team’s games this season.
WFAA had previously planned to air three Mavericks games free over-the-air. The 10 games added to the WFAA schedule will not be available on Bally Sports Southwest or the Bally Sports app, where most Mavs games can be viewed.
“We are very proud to partner with the Dallas Mavericks and to make these important late-season games available to every fan, and every household, in North Texas,” Brad Ramsey, senior VP of media operations for Tegna and president and general manager of WFAA, said. “As WFAA celebrates 75 years, we’ve long been the home for live, local sports and local sports fans and we look forward to cheering on the Mavs right alongside their fans and our viewers.”
WFAA’s announcement comes as more teams are shifting games to broadcast from cable, which is being impacted by cord-cutting. Some, like the Mavs, are moving a handful of games; others, like the Phoenix Suns or Utah Jazz, are putting the bulk of their games over the air in order to reach a larger audience.
The station said the games will be available to 3 million households and 7 million people in the Dallas-Forth Worth market.
“Providing access to games has always been our top priority,” Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall said. “We are thrilled to work with WFAA to bring more fun and excitement to our MFFLs across North Texas.”
The games on WFAA Will be announced by Mark Followill, in his 19th season as the Mavericks play-by-play announcer, Mavericks legends Derek Harper and Devin Harris, along with Jeff “Skin” Wade and Lesley McCaslin.
WFAA will have pre- and postgame coverage from Dana Larson and Brian Dameris, and special appearances in some broadcasts by WFAA’s sports team of Joe Trahan, Mike Leslie and Jonah Javad.
The games on WFAA will feature opponents including the Phoenix Suns, the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA champion Denver Nuggets.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid