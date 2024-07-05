Bally Sports Meltdown Accelerates: NHL's Dallas Stars Set to Follow Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers Out of the RSN

Heading into a crucial restructuring hearing at the end of July, the news continues to trend south for bankrupt Diamond Sports Group.

The operator of the troubled Bally Sports regional sports network initiated the loss of its second NHL franchise in a week on Wednesday, when it asked the court overseeing its bankruptcy to allow it to cut ties with the Dallas Stars, a lynchpin tenant on Bally Sports Southwest, ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 NHL season.

"The Debtors also have been engaged in ongoing discussions with the NHL and the Stars regarding, among other things, the Stars Agreement and the parties’ go-forward relationships. During these discussions, the Stars requested that the parties mutually terminate the Stars Agreement in advance of the 2024–25 NHL season," Diamond said in its motion, filed Wednesday.

Should the court grant the request, Diamond would be left with nine remaining NHL teams under the Bally Sports banner.

Earlier this week, the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers announced they will not be returning to Bally Sports next season and instead will broadcast their games in over-the-air channels in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Fort Myers via a broadcast deal with Scripps Sports.

The deal will cover most of the Panthers' regular-season games and the first round of the playoffs. And direct-to-consumer streaming service is also part of the plan.

“We want to ensure that we’re addressing the heightened demand for our team and our sport, and we want to accelerate that growth,” Mark Zarthar, the Panthers’ chief strategy officer, said Tuesday. “And so, what is the next big step for us is making the viewership of our games much more accessible? With Scripps as an over-the-air provider, they will help us reach over 2.6 million households.”