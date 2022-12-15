E.W. Scripps Launches Sports Division Headed by Brian Lawlor

The E.W. Scripps Co. said it launched Scripps Sports, a new division that will be headed by Brian Lawlor, who has been president of Scripps' local media division since 2009.

Scripps Sports will work with leagues, conferences and teams to find ways to take advantage of the reach of Scripps assets in broadcast, pay TV and connected TV.

The move comes at a time when cable is losing viewers because of cord cutting, which could force sports rights holders to look at different ways to engage fans.

“There is no better way to reach every generation of sports fan than through live broadcast television,” said Adam Symson, Scripps’ president and CEO. “Scripps is working with the leagues and teams that recognize the role our assets can play in increasing reach and visibility for audience engagement.

Scripps also recently formed a Scripps News unit.

Lawlor will continue to report to Symson. Scripps said he will stay in charge of local media while the company works to identify its next steps for division leadership.

“Sports is one of the most important content genres in television, with its consistently large and dedicated audiences,” Lawlor said. “But the sports viewing marketplace has become extremely fragmented. Cable subscriptions are down, and regional sports networks are challenged, keeping fans from watching their home teams. Between our vast number of local stations and ION, a national network that can be customized in many markets, we believe Scripps is positioned to widely showcase leagues and players that are currently limited by aging distribution deals.” ■