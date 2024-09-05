Meredith Veloz Named WRMD Tampa News Director

Meredith Veloz has been named news director at WRMD Tampa, part of NBC Universal Local’s Telemundo Station Group. She starts in early October and will report to Miguelangel Lopez, regional VP of news & content for the Telemundo-owned stations in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers. She will also oversee the news team at WWDT Fort Myers-Naples.

WRMD is known as Telemundo 49.

Veloz comes from WCAU-WWSI Philadelphia, the NBC and Telemundo-owned stations in that market, where she was executive producer for close to 3 ½ years.

"Meredith is passionate about local news, has extensive experience in bilingual media, and has successfully led news editorial in several major-market stations,” said Lopez. “She is an ideal person to lead our newsroom and we are pleased to welcome her to our talented and dedicated team serving the Tampa Bay and the Southwest Florida area.”

Veloz has also worked as an executive producer for the Telemundo stations in Chicago and Boston. Previously, she held production positions at Univision and Maria Elvira Live!, hosted by U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, in South Florida.

From Miami, Veloz got her bachelor’s in broadcast journalism and political science from American University.