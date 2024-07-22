New Anchors at ‘Noticiero Telemundo 49’ in Tampa, Fort Myers

Norma Ribeiro has been named anchor for the 5 and 6 p.m. weekday newsdays at Florida stations WRDM Tampa and WWDT Fort Myers-Naples, both part of NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group, while Samantha Diaz Roberts will anchor the 5 p.m. newscast at the stations. Both start in the new roles in mid-August.

The newscasts have Noticiero Telemundo 49 branding.

Ribeiro joins WRDM and WWDT from Telemundo Station Group’s KVEA Los Angeles, where she has been a reporter since 2017. Prior to KVEA, she worked at Univision and Venevision.

”Norma is a highly skilled journalist who brings a wealth of experience covering diverse communities,“ Miguelangel Lopez, regional VP of news and content for Telemundo-owned stations in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers, said. “Her dedication to journalism and storytelling will be a tremendous asset to our award-winning team and our audiences across the Gulf Coast."

Diaz Roberts has been a multimedia journalist for Telemundo 49 and Telemundo Noticias Florida, the regional streaming news channel. Previously, she spent time with Telemundo Las Vegas.

“Samantha’s passion for journalism and commitment to serving our communities is evident in her award-winning work and success covering multiple markets and communities,” Lopez added. “Her promotion is a testament to her talent and dedication, and we look forward to her continued contributions in her new expanded role with Noticiero Telemundo 49.”

Noticiero Telemundo 49 airs on Telemundo 49 Tampa and Telemundo Fort Myers-Naples weekdays at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m., Saturdays at 6 and 11 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m.