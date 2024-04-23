Miguelangel Lopez Upped to Regional VP of News at Telemundo Trio

Miguelangel Lopez, WTMO Orlando VP of news, has been named regional VP of news & content for WTMO, WRMD Tampa and WWDT Fort Myers, effective immediately. He will continue to report to Jose Suarez, president and general manager of the three stations, which are part of NBCUniversal’s Telemundo Station Group.

"Miguelangel's expanded responsibilities reflect his proven leadership, immense experience in news and original content, and dedication to journalistic excellence," said Suarez. “We are fortunate to have talented and committed newsroom professionals across the stations, and excited to have Miguelangel in position to lead them to continued growth and success to best-serve our diverse communities.”

Lopez has spent over 18 years with Telemundo Station Group and the network, on air, in production and in a leadership role. Since 2021, he has led Telemundo 31 Orlando’s news operations. Previously, he was VP of news for Telemundo’s KTLM McAllen (Texas), moving up from executive producer and news director.

Earlier in his career, Lopez was a reporter, correspondent and senior producer at Telemundo and WKAQ Puerto Rico. He began his career as a reporter at Univision Puerto Rico after graduating from Universidad del Sagrado Corazón in San Juan.