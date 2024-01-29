José Cancela Named Telemundo Station Group President

José Cancela has been named president of Telemundo Station Group. Cancela has been the president/general manager of WKAQ Puerto Rico, a Telemundo station, for almost 12 years. He will oversee a portfolio that includes Telemundo stations in 31 markets. Cancela will report to Valari Staab, chairman of NBCUniversal Local, and will work closely with Luis Fernández, chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Cancela succeeds Manuel Martinez, who retired last year.

“José is an experienced leader who has earned the respect of his colleagues and peers during a successful career dedicated to the Spanish-language marketplace,” said Staab. “We are pleased that he will expand his impact and influence across our Telemundo stations to guide their continued growth and act as a resource and mentor to our established and emerging leaders across our division.”

Cancela joined WKAQ from KVEA Los Angeles, known as Telemundo 52, where he was president and general manager. Previously, he was president and chief operating officer of Telemundo Station Group from 1992 to 1998.

Cancela began his career as a sales trainee for WLTV Miami after serving in the U.S. Air Force, eventually rising to president and general manager of the Univision station.

Cancela wrote the book The Power of Business en Espanol.

Staab appointed Migdalia Figueroa as president and general manager of WKAQ. She has been president and general manager of the Telemundo-owned stations in Orlando, Tampa and Fort Myers.

“Migdalia is a seasoned local leader who has distinguished herself as a strategic and dynamic executive over her nearly two-decade tenure with our Telemundo and NBC stations,” said Staab. “She’s the ideal person to take the helm in Puerto Rico and build on the outstanding foundation José and his team have established. I’m excited she’s returning home to take on this very important position and add to WKAQ’s rich history.”

Figueroa previously led WTMO Orlando for nearly four years, beginning in 2020, and added WRMD Tampa and WWDT Fort Myers to her responsibilities in early 2023.

Prior to joining WTMO, Figueroa was VP of news for WTVJ Miami after two years as Telemundo Station Group’s senior VP of content & branding. She was previously VP of news for WSCV Miami after nearly 15 years with Univision.