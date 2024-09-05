WFLD-WPWR Chicago Names Glen Dacy VP of News Content and Streaming

Glen Dacy has been named VP of news content and streaming at WFLD-WPWR Chicago, starting September 9. He most recently worked with the CBS Network News Special Events Unit as a producer for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Prior to that, he spent a decade as a supervising producer at CNN.

"With decades of Chicago news experience, Glen is the perfect person to lead our news team with a fresh approach and clear vision of what our audience is seeking,” said Sheila Oliver, WFLD-WPWR senior VP/general manager.

Dacy succeeds Matt Piacente in running the WFLD newsroom.

Part of Fox Television Stations, WFLD is known as Fox 32 and WPWR is My50.

Before his time at CNN, Dacy was a producer on Rock Center With Brian Williams at NBC News. He also worked at ABC News and was showrunner and senior producer for Kurtis Productions on A&E’s Investigative Reports. Dacy also spent time as senior producer for WFLD’s Good Day Chicago.

Dacy’s other work in local TV include stints at WMAQ Chicago; KWWL Waterloo, Iowa; and KCCI Des Moines, Iowa.

“As a third-generation Chicagoan, and a veteran of covering news from Chicago, I am proud to take the reins of the skilled team of journalists at Fox 32,” Dacy said. “This challenge comes at a fascinating time in our business, and I look forward to bringing the countless remarkable stories of our great city to life.”