WFLD’s ‘Good Day Chicago’ Debuts New Anchor Lineup

WFLD Chicago’s Good Day Chicago plans to debut a new anchor lineup January 22. Anthony Ponce and Anita Blanton will anchor from 4:30 to 7 a.m., then Brian Jackson and Natalie Bomke from 7 to 10. Ponce, Blanton, Jackson and Bomke will contribute content throughout all five and a half hours of Fox 32’s morning newscast, and Jake Hamilton will continue to deliver entertainment and feature reports throughout the morning show.

Sylvia Perez will transition to anchor Fox 32 News at Noon, and then co-anchor the First at Four at 4 p.m. newscast alongside Terrence Lee, with Tia Ewing maintaining her role as “Live Desk” reporter. Lee will move to the Live Desk for Fox 32 News at 5 p.m. and Fox 32 News at 9 p.m., anchored by Dawn Hasbrouck and Scott Schneider. Tina Nguyen will join the station as a sports anchor and will contribute to the Sunday night Sports Zone show with Lou Canellis and Cassie Carlson.

“The Fox Chicago team is ready to take the new year by storm in the morning, noon and at night,” said Sheila Oliver, senior VP and general manager, WFLD. “With the addition of Brian and Tina, our versatile team will deliver fresh and innovative content across all our platforms, every day.”

Jackson is a native Chicagoan, who has spent the last year as evening anchor at KCPQ Seattle. Prior to that, he was morning anchor at WTXL Tallahassee, Florida.

“There’s no place like home,” he said. “I grew up watching Fox 32, so to be able to join this talented team and sit at the same anchor desk as legends like Robin Robinson and Walter Jacobson is truly a dream come true. I can't wait to get out into the community to tell uplifting stories and wake up with our viewers every morning.”

Nguyen spent the last two years as a sports anchor and reporter at KTNV Las Vegas. Previously, she was weekend sports anchor for KYTX Tyler, Texas.