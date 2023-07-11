Sheila Oliver Takes Over as GM at Fox’s WFLD-WPWR Chicago

Sheila Oliver has been named senior VP and general manager of WFLD-WPWR Chicago, which is part of the Fox Television Stations group. She has been the senior VP and general manager of KCPQ-KZJO Seattle for two years.

Oliver succeeds Dennis Welsh, who retired, at WFLD-WPWR. She starts immediately.

“Sheila is a Fox Television Stations veteran of both news and sales who leads with her Midwestern charm so she is the perfect choice to elevate Fox Chicago to the next level,” Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy said.

Oliver has been with Fox Television Stations since 2002. Before her time in Seattle, Oliver spent six years as the senior VP/general manager of KMSP-WFTC Minneapolis, and before that was the duopoly’s VP of sales. Previously, she was VP/general sales manager for KSAZ-KUTP Phoenix. Earlier in her career, Oliver was a general manager at WTVR Richmond and WCGV-WVTV Milwaukee.

“I am beyond thrilled to be given the opportunity to head up the team at WFLD and WPWR and to return to my Midwest roots,” Oliver said. “Chicago is a great media market and a tremendous sports town — a city that is vibrant with culture and diversity. I will always look back with fondness on my time with the Fox team in Seattle and I look forward to cheering them on as they continue to build upon the momentum and success of our time together.”

WFLD-WPWR is a Fox-MyNetworkTV pair in DMA No. 3.