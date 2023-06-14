Dennis Welsh, WFLD-WPWR Chicago GM, Sets Retirement

Dennis Welsh, senior VP and general manager of Fox’s WFLD-WPWR Chicago, will retire at the end of June. He’s been the general manager since 2013 and has been with Fox Television Stations for 26 years.

“We would like to thank Dennis for his hard work and dedication to Fox Television Stations over the past 26 years,” Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy said. “His extensive knowledge of the broadcast industry and strategic approach to our business made him a valuable asset to FTS and he will be greatly missed. We wish him all the best in his retirement. “

Welsh began his broadcast career in sales at KDKA Pittsburgh, then worked at MMT Sales in Philadelphia. He also worked at WPGH-WPTT Pittsburgh, WLWT Cincinnati and WPRI Providence.

Welsh started at Fox as VP and general sales manager at WJW Cleveland and as director of sales at Fox Sports Net Pittsburgh. He was VP and director of sales at Fox Stations Sales in New York, then was VP and director of sales for KDFW-KDFI Dallas, and director of sales for Fox Sports Net Southwest.

Welsh moved on to be VP/general manager at WOFL-WRBW Orlando, then to the top post at WFLD-WPWR, where he vastly expanded the local news presence. The Chicago stations are known as Fox 32 and My50.

“After 40 years in television, it is time for my next journey, which will include lots of travelling with my wife, Kellie,” Welsh said. “Spending the last 26 years in five different leadership roles at Fox Television Stations (FTS) has been the thrill of a lifetime. I’m thankful to Jack Abernethy who offered me the amazing opportunity to lead two different Fox TV Stations and for all his support over the years. Spending the last 10 years working with such a passionate and talented group focused on serving the Chicago community has been a true privilege. Although I look forward to the road ahead, I will sincerely miss all of the incredible relationships formed over a wonderful 26-year career with FTS.”