Welsh Named GM of Fox's Orlando Stations

Dennis Welsh has been named VP and GM of WOFL and WRBW Orlando, Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations (FTS) announced Wednesday. Effective immediately, Welsh's Orlando duties include overseeing the Fox-MyNetworkTV stations' business and operations, reporting to Abernethy.

"Dennis has proven over the last thirteen

years that he is a strong leader who knows how to deliver successful results," said Abernethy. "His creativity makes him an

invaluable asset to FTS and the ideal person to lead WOFL and WRBW."

Welsh succeeds Stanley Knott, who has retired. Welsh's resume includes VP/Direct of Sales of Fox-owned KDFW and KDFI in Dallas and Fox Sports Net Southwest. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.

"I am honored to take on this new and exciting role at WOFL and WRBW and look forward to expanding the station's presence in the market," Welsh said.

