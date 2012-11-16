WOFL's Welsh Takes Over WFLD-WPWR Chicago

Dennis Welsh, VP and GM of WOFL-WRBW Orlando, is moving to the top spot at Fox-owned WFLD-WPWR Chicago. He starts Jan. 7 and succeeds Mike Renda, who takes over WJBK Detroit.

"Dennis brings an impressive range of sales and local news experience," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations. "He has done a tremendous job in Orlando and I am confident his leadership will elevate FOX Chicago to the next level."

Welsh also had oversight of WOGX in Gainesville. Prior to Orlando, he spent eight years as VP/director of sales at Fox's KDFW-KDFI Dallas and Fox Sports Net Southwest. Prior to that, Welsh spent a year as director of sales for Fox Station Sales in New York. Previously, he was VP and general sales manager of WJW Cleveland.

"It's a privilege to join a Fox duopoly that is home to top-rated syndicated brands, the Chicago Bears and an aggressive news team," said Welsh. "The station has accomplished a great deal over the last few years but there is still much we can achieve and I can't wait to get started."