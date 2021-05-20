Fox Names Sheila Oliver GM of Duopoly in Seattle

Sheila Oliver was named senior VP and general manager of KCPQ-TV and KZJO-TV, the Fox-owned duopoly in Seattle, effective immediately.

Oliver, who had been GM at the Fox duopoly in Minneapolis, succeeds Pamela Pearson, who is retiring after 22 years running the stations.

"We would like to thank Pam for her hard work and dedication to the Seattle communities over the past 22 years, and appreciate her helping us through this transition," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.

“Sheila, a Fox Television Stations veteran of both news and sales for nearly 20 years, has proven herself to be a leader who knows how to build high achieving teams that deliver strong results,” Abernethy added. “She has done a tremendous job in Minneapolis and is the ideal choice to elevate Fox Seattle to the next level.”

Oliver has been with the Fox station group since 2002. Before Minneapolis, she was VP and general sales manager for the Fox duopoly in Phoenix and general manager at WTVR-TV, Richmond, Virginia, and WCGV/WVTV, Milwaukee. Earlier in her career she held posts at WUPW-TV, Toledo, Ohio, and WJLB-FM, Detroit.

“It is a privilege to join another Fox duopoly and continue working with Jack and the entire FTS group, and I’m honored to have had the opportunity to lead the incredibly talented team in Minneapolis," said Oliver. "I can’t wait to get started in Seattle and am excited to build on the successes of Q13 and JOE tv.”

Before running the Seattle stations, Pearson was director of creative services at WGN-TV Chicago and KWGN-TV, Denver. She began her career as director of promotion for Turner Broadcasting’s TBS.

“After 22 years, I have decided that this summer is the time to join my husband in retirement. During my tenure, I had the honor to lead a great team through tremendous change and growth, including expanding our news coverage to 65 hours per week and becoming the official television partners of the Seattle Seahawks, Seattle Sounders, and Seattle Storm championship teams, Pearson said.. I could not be more pleased to pass the baton to Sheila, who will continue the growth and take the team to new heights.”