Fox TV Stations Rolls Out ‘Pulse of the People’ Town Halls

Fox Television Stations (FTS) will present a series of nationwide town halls with elected officials. Following President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress April 28, the bipartisan “Pulse of the People” series will debut on WTTG Washington April 29, commercial-free at 7:30 p.m. ET with Senator Tim Kaine and Representative Anthony Brown. Fox 5 DC anchors Jeannette Reyes and Jim Lokay will host.

Jack Abernethy, Fox Television Stations CEO, and Danny O’Brien, Fox executive VP/head of government relations, announced the initiative.

The Pulse of the People series will enable lawmakers to interact with their local communities through candid conversations about the issues of the day, including vaccine rollout, COVID relief and stimulus, infrastructure and foreign policy. Besides Washington, the town halls will be held in New York, New Jersey, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, San Francisco, Seattle, Detroit and Phoenix.

“These town halls highlight FTS’s strong and continued commitment to providing a platform for diverse voices and increasing awareness about important issues facing local communities across the country,” said Abernethy. “Collaborating with Danny and his government relations team has allowed FTS to leverage the power of Fox to bring lawmakers to the people.”

The town halls will be broadcast live on the Fox-owned station in each market and streamed on each station’s website.

“Throughout the pandemic, Fox Corporation has played an important role in providing news and information to our viewers across the country,” said O’Brien. “We are pleased to continue to facilitate bipartisan conversations between elected officials and their constituents on important topics including vaccine uptake, economic reopening, infrastructure plans and social justice initiatives. Thanks to the Fox Television Stations and to participating legislators for taking part in this important dialogue.”

Streaming service Fox Soul will host a roundtable discussion with national leaders about issues that affect urban communities.